GOUSMETT,
Patricia Elizabeth (Pat):
Dearly loved wife of the late Carl, loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Mary, Chris and Elaine, Louise and David, John, Jeanine, Myles and Jo. Loved grandmother of Bryce, Sharon and Julia, Emily, Tyrone and Chardonnay, Simon and Emma, Aaron and Jared, Blair, Brosnan and Addison. Loved great-grandmother. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, at Christchurch. A service will be held on Thursday, September 10, at 1.00pm, St Mary and St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Rangiora. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Life Flight Trust.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 8, 2020