CRIMP,
Patricia Grace (Pattie):
16.03.1935 - 28.11.2020
Pattie passed away peacefully at Hira surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother, mother-in-law and Grandma of Judy and Chris, Rob, Ruve, Kelly, Dylan and Maggie, Jacob and Molly, Holly, Isaac, Ben and Luke. In lieu of flowers Mum has requested donations to the Nelson Hospice. Sincere thanx to MAPU, Medical Unit, Hospice and Dr Rob for all their attentive care and support. Messages to Ruve at 22 Keats Street, Stoke, Nelson 7011, or Judy at 60 Macs Road, RD1, Nelson 7071. A Celebration of Mum's life will be held at the Waimea Town and Country Club, Lower Queen Street, Richmond, on December 9, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 1, 2020