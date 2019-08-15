BILLINGSLEY,
Patricia Edith (Pat):
On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, peacefully at Redwood Retirement Village Blenheim, surrounded by family, in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of Terry for 62 years, and a very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Clive and Beth, Kelvin and Tania, Andy, Wo and Carolyn, Christopher (deceased). Much loved Nana of her 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Messages to PO Box 71, Rai Valley 7145, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Special thanks to the staff at Redwood Retirement Village for their loving care of Pat. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Carluke Hall, Rai Valley, on Monday, August 19, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Rai Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 15, 2019