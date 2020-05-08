ESPOSITO, Pasquale
John Esposito (Pat):
In his 91st year, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at The Wood Retirement Village. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Marlie for 68 years. Beloved Dad of Niel, Pauline, Michael and daughter-in-law Kathy. Cherished Grandad of Serina, Saxon, Juliet, Olivia, Gino, Chrissy and adored great-granddad of Amalia. Thank you to all the extended family and friends for their love and support over the years. Thank you to the staff at Nelson Hospital, The Wood Retirement Village, and the Palliative Care team. A special thank you to Pat's dedicated and empathetic doctor, Rachel Davidson. A private family service was held on Friday, May 8, to celebrate Pat's life.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 8, 2020