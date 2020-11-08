COGGER,
Pansy Nell (Pat) QSM
(nee Hunt):
Passed away peacefully at her home in Kaiata on November 6, 2020, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Les, beloved mum and mother-in-law of Stephanie, Christine and Michael, Ted and Carla, Jill, and Mark, cherished nana of Kris and Robyn, Lori and Kerry, and Tristen and Roberta, loved great-nana of Hunter, Ella, Phoebe, and Sophie, loved sister and sister-in-law of Val (deceased) and Betty, and the late Violet and George, Lila and Bert, Henry and Ngaire, Rosemary and Ray, and Myrtle and Eric, a loved sister-in-law of Fred (deceased) and Helen, and the late Bill and Ngaire, a loved aunty, cousin and a friend of many. Messages to 10 Golf Links Road, Kaiata 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Pat's life will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Wednesday at 2.00pm, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 8, 2020