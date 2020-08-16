KING, Pamela (Pam):
22.05.1933 - 12.08.2020
Passed away peacefully in her sleep last Wednesday morning, at the Golden Bay Community Health. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff who cared so beautifully for Pam. Loved wife of the late Doug King. Beloved mother of Gayle and Roger Bennett; Ken and Yoshino King; and Sharon King and Pete Watkins. Cherished grandmother of Richelle and Andrew Riley; Samantha and Ben Etheredge, and Max Thorby. Loved great-grandmother to Ayla and Brandon; Aria and Emily. Treasured sister of Joy and Kevin Graham; Gary and Diane Gardiner; and Alan and Trish Gardiner. Funeral details will be announced at a later date.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 16, 2020