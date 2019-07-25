BASSETT, Paddy (Dr E.G.)
(born Thorpe):
Died July 20, 2019, aged 101. Beloved wife of the late Colin Bassett, dear sister of Bob, Frances, David, Mary, and Jane, much loved by her many nieces and nephews down through the generations to great-great-great. Fine friend and colleague to many through a long life. Messages to the family may be posted to c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241, or to John Wraight at [email protected] A service to celebrate the life of Paddy will be held at Lady Chapel, Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, Cnr of Molesworth and Hill Streets, Wellington, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 25, 2019