HURST, Owen:
Peacefully, surrounded by family in Nelson on June 18, 2020, aged 96. Kind, caring and selfless, and a tremendous role model to family and friends. Loved husband of the late Valerie, daughters Lesley Hooson (Nelson) and the late Lynn Nelson. Selfless Grandfather to Scott and Jenelle Hooson (Christchurch), Arnie and Amy Hooson (Dunedin) and Jamie Nelson and Liam O'Keefe (Melbourne). Loving 'Grandi' to Hunter, Charlie, Archie, and Tom. Our special thanks to all the Nursing staff and Caregivers at Ernest Rutherford Hospital. A service to celebrate Owen's life will be held at Waimea Richmond Funeral Home, 24 Champion Road, Richmond, Nelson, at 11.00am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. All communications to Lesley Hooson, 109 Hoddy Road, RD1, Richmond 7081. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Nelson Tasman Region Hospice, PO Box 283, Nelson, or these can be made at the service.

Published in Nelson Mail on June 21, 2020
