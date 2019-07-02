HIGGS, Olga
(nee Abrahams):
Aged 98, passed away June 24, 2019. Loved wife of the late John Higgs, dearly loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Rachael, Warren and Anna, the late Ngaire, Maurice and Maureen, Geoffrey and Glenys, Marion, Tony and Sharon, Marcia and Shorty, Evelyn and Simon. So much loved by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
An amazing mother
at rest
A beautiful private family service has been celebrated. A special acknowledgement to the wonderful nursing staff at Nelson Hospital (ward A.T. and R.) for their professional care and respect extended to our mother, this was very much appreciated.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 2, 2019