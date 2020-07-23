Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



12.01.1932 - 22.07.2020

Norm Williams Construction, Nelson Rotary Club. Loved husband of, and reuinted with the late Helen, with whom he is now spending eternity. Dad passed away peacefully in the home he built 60 years ago, in the arms of his daughter, with his family in his heart, and at his side. Loved father of Sharman and the late Greg (Cairns), Karen and Trevor (Brisbane), Linda and Tony (Ohope), Grant (Wellington), Nigel and Sharon (Ngatimoti). Grandfather of Stephen and Alison, Kristyn and Mackenzie, Felicity and Anna, Tobias and Alexandra. Great-grandfather of Dacoda, Hyland, and wee Angus.

That man is a success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much, who has filled his niche and accomplished his task, who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had - always. Our appreciation for our father's greatness cannot be measured. Wise and knowledgeable until his last day. He will be so very missed by all who knew him.

As per Norm's wishes a private family service has been held. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date - Service details to follow. Communications to: The Williams Family, 37 Quebec Road, Washington Valley, Nelson 7010.







WILLIAMS, Norman Victor:12.01.1932 - 22.07.2020Norm Williams Construction, Nelson Rotary Club. Loved husband of, and reuinted with the late Helen, with whom he is now spending eternity. Dad passed away peacefully in the home he built 60 years ago, in the arms of his daughter, with his family in his heart, and at his side. Loved father of Sharman and the late Greg (Cairns), Karen and Trevor (Brisbane), Linda and Tony (Ohope), Grant (Wellington), Nigel and Sharon (Ngatimoti). Grandfather of Stephen and Alison, Kristyn and Mackenzie, Felicity and Anna, Tobias and Alexandra. Great-grandfather of Dacoda, Hyland, and wee Angus.That man is a success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much, who has filled his niche and accomplished his task, who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had - always. Our appreciation for our father's greatness cannot be measured. Wise and knowledgeable until his last day. He will be so very missed by all who knew him.As per Norm's wishes a private family service has been held. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date - Service details to follow. Communications to: The Williams Family, 37 Quebec Road, Washington Valley, Nelson 7010. Published in Nelson Mail on July 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers