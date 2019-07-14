GALLOP, Norman Henry:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on July 13, 2019, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Lynette (Lyn), loved dad and father-in-law of Joanne and Graham, Phillip, Nigel, Stuart and Sue, and Andrew and Shannon. Loved grandfather of Steven and Anna, Hayley and Nathan, and Leighton. Loved great-grandfather of Brooklyn, Blake; Cade, and Mckenna, and a loved brother, uncle and friend of many. In Norman's memory, donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to 11 Arthurstown Road, RD3, Hokitika 7883. A Funeral Service to celebrate Norman's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Stafford Street, Hokitika, on Wednesday, July 17, commencing at 1.30pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 14, 2019