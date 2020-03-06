Noel BRUNING

  • "My sympathy to Sonia and all the family."
    - Nancy Ward
Matuku Funerals
574 East Takaka Road, RD 1
East Takaka, Nelson
7183
035257399
BRUNING, Noel:
16.09.1939 - 03.03.2020
Passed away peacefully while surrounded by family, at Nelson Hospital. Beloved husband of Sonia. Cherished father and father-in-law of Mark, Susan and John, and Angela and Pete. Brother and brother-in-law of Pat and Sheena. Grandfather to Casey, Rebecca, Keleigh, Jenna, Larissa, and Logan. Great-grandfather to Liam. Uncle to his niece Sharon, nephews Patrick, Stuart, and Kerry, and late nephews Malcolm and Wayne. A local identity of the Bay, he will be greatly missed. A graveside service was held at Rototai Cemetery, on Friday, March 6, followed by afternoon tea and a beer at the River Inn.
"A mighty and beloved tree has fallen"

Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 6, 2020
