SILCOCK,
Nita Grace (nee Papps):
Passed away peacefully with her family around her, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Silcock. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Adrienne Fualau, Dennis Silcock, Lynne and Colin Furness, Jamie Silcock (deceased) and Judi Weston. Loved Grandma of Linda, Sheryl, David (deceased), Narelle, Dean, Scott, Nathan, Joel and Kyle, and loved Great-Grandma of all her great-grandchildren. A celebration of Nita's life will be held in the Masonic Hall, Inglis Street, Motueka, on Monday, August 19, at 11.00am, to be followed by her interment at the Dovedale Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 15, 2019