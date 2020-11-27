MACKAY,
Nigel Stuart (Mac):
Passed away at his home on November 23, 2020, aged 76. Dearly loved husband of Maureen; loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Karla; loved Grandad of Connor, James, and Chloe. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust or St John's may be made at the service. A funeral service to celebrate the life of 'Mac', will be held in the Waimea Richmond Funeral Chapel, 24 Champion Road, on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 27, 2020