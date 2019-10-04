Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas GALLAGHER. View Sign Death Notice



20.11.1989 - 1.10 2019

On October 1, 2019 at 12.45am our beautiful, strong boy passed away at home after a 3 year battle with cancer. Nicholas was the beloved son of Wendy and Shayne (who passed away on September 28, 2018), and a loved brother and friend of Matthew, Simon and Jessica, and Hamish. He is also remembered with love by his Grandad, uncles, aunties and cousins.

Nicholas' early years were spent in Christchurch before living and schooling in the Nelson district. In this time he made lifelong friends who cared so much for him and also developed his passion for playing sport. After graduating from Canterbury University he worked in New Zealand before travelling to Canada in 2014. There he made new friends who also supported him through his cancer journey. In May, Nicholas came home to spend his final months with family. With the support of the Timaru medical profession he was granted his wish to die at home. His Dad and him are together again, which gives peace and comfort to us.

Nicholas has been privately cremated and the family will hold a celebration later in the year to spread some of Shayne's and Nicholas' ashes in Shayne's beloved Lyttelton. The family wish to acknowledge their depth of gratitude to the Canadian medical profession who tried so hard to prolong Nicholas life, and for the outstanding palliative care Nicholas received on his return home to Timaru. We will love and miss you forever and remember how courageous you were just like your Dad.

"It's so much darker when a light goes out than it would have been if it had never shone." John Steinbeck

Messages to 3 Ranfurly Street, Timaru.







