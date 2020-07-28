ROBERTSON, Ngaire Mae:
Passed away peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, Nelson, on July 26, 2020, aged 88 years. Loved daughter of the late Kath and Ray (Sailor) Hill, treasured wife of the late Don. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Ray (Nane) and Sally Hill, Jeanette (Poss) Wellgreen, and Joy Hill-Cooper. Cherished mum and mother-in-law of Ray and Debbie, Darryl and Lesley, Kerry, Grant and Kathryn. Special grandmother of 17 wonderful grandchildren, their partners and 16 great-grandchildren. Fond aunty to her 20 nieces and nephews.
A wonderful lady whose gentle strength of character and warmth stayed with her
all of her life.
A sincere thankyou to the Dr's and Medical Staff and all of the wonderful people at Ernest Rutherford who made such a difference during the past 15 years. A Requiem Mass for Ngaire will be Celebrated in St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Songer Street, Stoke, on Saturday, August 1, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 28, 2020