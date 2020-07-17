LOCHHEAD,
Ngaire Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020, aged 90 years, surrounded by her loving family at her home. Dearly loved wife for 69 years of Norman Lochhead. A loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Nola and Brian Roeske (Nelson Lakes), the late Murray (deceased) and Cath Lochhead (Albany, Australia), and Frazer and Sandy Lochhead. Adored and treasured Nana of Karen (Wellington), Jennifer and Yudisht (Auckland), Murray (Nelson), Mitchell, Taylor and Hannah, Parris and Phil (Perth), Joel (Brisbane), Kira and Kieran (Levin), Kelly (Brisane). Great-Nana to Mahera, Ngaire, Brody, Liam, Alex and Ryan, and a very dear aunty to her nieces and nephews. A private cremation has been held. Messages may be sent to the Lochhead family, 117a Gladstone Road, Richmond. A celebration of Ngaire's life will be held at Tasman Methodist Church, 4 Wensley Road, Richmond, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 17, 2020