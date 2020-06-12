Ngaire BEATTIE

Death Notice

BEATTIE,
Ngaire May (nee Fawcett):
Passed away peacefully in Nelson on Sunday, June 7, 2020; aged 73 years. Much loved wife of Kevin (Beatle), mum to Diane and Darryl, David, and Jason. Adored nana to Kristal and Ty. Cat mum to Mocha. As per Ngaire's wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Ngaire's life will be held at Waimea Richmond Funeral Home, 24 Champion Rd, Richmond, on Saturday, June 20 at 11.00am. If possible, please wear something purple in Ngaire's honour.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 12, 2020
