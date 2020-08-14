ILLSLEY,
Neville Roy Samuel:
Randyl and Char, Robyn and Phil, Brian and Nola wish to thank and acknowledge the love and support of family, neighbours and friends on the recent passing of Nev. Thank you all for your cards, baking, floral tributes, vouchers, gift baskets, phone calls and text messages. All have helped us through this sad time. Special thanks to Steve for taking the service, and to Jamie from Simplicity Funerals. Please accept our heartfelt thanks.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 14, 2020