ILLSLEY,
Neville Roy Samuel:
On July 22, 2020, at Nelson Hospice, aged 68 years. Dearly loved father of Randyl and Char. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Robyn and Phil Lovegrove, Brian and Nola Illsley. Loved and respected uncle and great-uncle of Steven and Christina, Zoe and Pearl. To honour his wishes a private farewell has been held. A long battle he faced with courage, determination and grace. Sincere thanks to all at Nelson Hospice for their wonderful care and to Dr Shaun McKenzie-Pollock.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 24, 2020