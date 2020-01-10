BEDFORD, Neville James:
On January 8, 2020, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Janice, loving Dad of Phill and Steve, Dad-in-law of Tracy and Whitney, and treasured Grandad of Beau, Emma, Liam and Holly. A private family cremation has been held. Thank you to everyone for your love and support. Messages may be sent to Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, or tributes can be made online at www.shoneandshirley.com
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 10, 2020