NORTH,
Nelson John (Norski):
On July 29, 2019, peacefully at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Beverley, loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Reid, Julie and Brent. A much loved Grandad of Lachlan and Oliver. A special thanks to Dr Rhonda Turner and the staff in the high dependency unit at Wairau Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the DOC Kiwi Recovery Plan would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Nelson's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, August 2, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 30, 2019