HAWORTH, Nekko Paul:
Born March 13, 2013. On October 8, 2019, our darling son Nekko Paul Haworth was tragically taken from us far too early. Words cannot express the loss we feel.
You will always shine like
the stars and when we look up you'll be the brightest star of all.
Always in our hearts, you will never be forgotten. We love you so much our son.
Luv u our son.
Mum and Pa xxx
A service will be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 3.00pm. Please wear bright colours.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 10, 2019