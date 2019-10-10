Nekko HAWORTH

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace little man"
    - Wendy Morgan
  • "HAWORTH, Nekko Paul: Much loved grandson of Paul Williams..."
    - Nekko HAWORTH
    Published in: Nelson Mail
  • "HAWORTH, Nekko Paul: 13.3.2013 — 8.10.2019 Tragic accident..."
    - Nekko HAWORTH
    Published in: Nelson Mail
  • "HAWORTH, Nekko Paul: In loving memory of Nekko, much loved..."
    - Nekko HAWORTH
    Published in: Nelson Mail
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Death Notice

HAWORTH, Nekko Paul:
Born March 13, 2013. On October 8, 2019, our darling son Nekko Paul Haworth was tragically taken from us far too early. Words cannot express the loss we feel.
You will always shine like
the stars and when we look up you'll be the brightest star of all.
Always in our hearts, you will never be forgotten. We love you so much our son.
Luv u our son.
Mum and Pa xxx
A service will be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 3.00pm. Please wear bright colours.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.