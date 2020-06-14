RILEY, Neil Victor:
Peacefully at his home after a short courageous battle, in his 77th year. Cherished husband and best friend of Jean (nee Climo) for 53 years. Adored 'Dad' of Nicola Riley and Greg Fellowes, Graeme and Dorothy Riley, and Darren Riley and Miguel; greatly loved Grandad of Oscar, Grace, Millie, Blake, and Summer; loved brother of Ivan and Pat Riley (and the late May), the late Ngaire and Bob Smith, Don and Betty Riley (and the late Norma), Fay Rangi and Bill (and the late Manse Rangi). A Memorial Service will held at the Hope Community Church, Ranzau Road West, Hope, on Wednesday, June 17, at 1.30pm.
At home with his Lord
Published in Nelson Mail on June 14, 2020