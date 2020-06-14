Neil RILEY

Guest Book
  • "Dear Jean and family, so sorry to hear of your loss...."
  • "To jean and family Thinking of you all at this sad time..."
  • "Dear Jean & Family, Thinking of you all with sympathy &..."
  • "Goodbye my lovely, hard-case uncle. How blessed I have been..."
    - Sue Prebble
  • "Thinking of you all with love and prayers."
    - Sue Riley
Service Information
Golden Bay Motueka Funeral Services
57 High St
Motueka , Tasman
035287787
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Hope Community Church
Ranzau Road West
Hope
View Map
Death Notice

RILEY, Neil Victor:
Peacefully at his home after a short courageous battle, in his 77th year. Cherished husband and best friend of Jean (nee Climo) for 53 years. Adored 'Dad' of Nicola Riley and Greg Fellowes, Graeme and Dorothy Riley, and Darren Riley and Miguel; greatly loved Grandad of Oscar, Grace, Millie, Blake, and Summer; loved brother of Ivan and Pat Riley (and the late May), the late Ngaire and Bob Smith, Don and Betty Riley (and the late Norma), Fay Rangi and Bill (and the late Manse Rangi). A Memorial Service will held at the Hope Community Church, Ranzau Road West, Hope, on Wednesday, June 17, at 1.30pm.
At home with his Lord

Published in Nelson Mail on June 14, 2020
