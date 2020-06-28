MCLEAN, Neil:
Passed away 2 years ago on June 29
We thought of you today with love
but thats nothing new
We thought about you yesterday
and the day before too.
We think of you in silence
we often speak your name
all we have is memories
and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake
with which we will never part
God has you in his keeping
We have you in our heart.
Much loved, always remembered.
Margaret, Garry and Jo, Allan and Vicki-Anne, Wayne and Sharon, Vicki and families
Published in Nelson Mail on June 28, 2020