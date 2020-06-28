MCLEAN, Neil:

Passed away 2 years ago on June 29

We thought of you today with love

but thats nothing new

We thought about you yesterday

and the day before too.

We think of you in silence



we often speak your name

all we have is memories

and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is our keepsake

with which we will never part

God has you in his keeping

We have you in our heart.

Much loved, always remembered.

Margaret, Garry and Jo, Allan and Vicki-Anne, Wayne and Sharon, Vicki and families



