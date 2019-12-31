Neil HINE

Passed away at his home on December 30, 2019. Loved and cherished by his children Lucy, Richard, Sally, and Andrew and their mother Kate. Adored Grandad to Davy, Joss, Anna, Sophie, and baby Hine. Loved by his brother Stephen, and all of Neil's wider family. The family would also like to say thanks to all Neil's friends who have provided support. To honour Neil's wishes, a private cremation has been held and to celebrate his life, his family and friends will gather at his home on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 3.00pm to say goodbye to our amazing Dad. He maintained his sense of humour right till the end, he will always be loved and deeply missed.

Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 31, 2019
