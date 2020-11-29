GOODMAN, Neil Laken:
On Saturday, November 28, 2020, in his 88th year. Life friend, husband and companion of Shirley Elizabeth Goodman, formerly Gully (nee Fulford); stepfather to Philip and Anna Gully, Jane and Ian Lister, John Gully, and Hugh and Cate Gully. Chosen grandfather (G'pa Neil) to Rachel, Ben and Abi Gully, Sam Lister and Alaina Beechey, Rebecca Lister and Derryn Porat, Tom Lister, Sarah Gully and Luke Jones, Ben Gully, Jessie Gully and Riki Shearer, and Jack Gully. Neil was super proud of his 4 great-grandchildren Jimmy, and Billie-jean Gully, and Greta, and Suzy Lister.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 29, 2020