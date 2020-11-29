GOODMAN, Neil Laken:
On Saturday, November 28, 2020, in his 88th year. Life friend, husband and companion of Shirley Elizabeth Goodman; brother and brother-in-law of Judy and Carl Mumm; father of Bruce Heslop (Auckland), and Heather Devlin (Christchurch); G'pa of Ariana, Jack, Christopher, and Elena. The funeral service to celebrate Neil's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 29, 2020