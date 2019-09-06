AITKEN, Neil Joseph:
23.08.1923 - 17.08.2019
No. 459270 NZ 27th Battalion. Peacefully at Oakwoods on August 17, 2019, six days before his 96th birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Ada. Adored, loved and awesome dad of Alan (Ack) and Jan, Jill and Graeme Galey, Stu and Karen and Craig. Much loved Grandad, Great-Grandad and Great-Great-Grandad. Loved and respected by his extended family. Our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Oakwoods for their love and care of dad.
May your gentle loving soul rest in peace.
You were so loved and will be sadly missed, especially that wicked sense of humour. A family farewell has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 6, 2019