  • "Condolences to Neals' family. With Our Love."
    - Robyn & Gary Ryan
Service Information
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063578143
Death Notice

TAYLOR, Neal Antony:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 76 years. Respected ex-husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Anna; Jennifer; Warrick; and Malcolm and Siok Khim. Loved grandfather of Samuel, Lucas; Trinity, Sienna, Danielle; Alexis, Neva; Tristan, Tahlia, Levi. A service for Neal will be held in Palmerston North today. Messages can be sent to Neal's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 17, 2019
