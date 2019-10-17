TAYLOR, Neal Antony:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 76 years. Respected ex-husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Anna; Jennifer; Warrick; and Malcolm and Siok Khim. Loved grandfather of Samuel, Lucas; Trinity, Sienna, Danielle; Alexis, Neva; Tristan, Tahlia, Levi. A service for Neal will be held in Palmerston North today. Messages can be sent to Neal's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 17, 2019