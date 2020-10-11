Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Born October 3, 1935 in Kaikoura, died October 9, 2020 in Golden Bay. Loved and adored wife of Robert Louis Heenan (Lou), married for 62 years. Cherished eldest sister of Margaret, sister-in-law to Gina and Ray Brown (both of late); Don Fletcher (of late) and John (of late) and Gaye Fletcher. Dearly loved sister-in-law of Joan and Poly Prince; Baby Dawn Heenan; Shirley and Lex Marshall (all of late). Special and beloved aunt of Garth and Gaye Prince. Loved Aunt, Great-Aunt, and Great-Great Auntie to all her nieces and nephews.

She is deeply missed.

A service to celebrate Nancye's Life will be held at Rototai Cemetery Rose Garden, on Thursday, October 15, at 1.30pm, followed by afternoon tea at the Takaka Bowling Club. Bring an umbrella, but in case of heavy rain, we will shift the service to the bowling club and announce it on the Matuku Facebook page by noon. All are welcome. Garden flowers, or tributes preferred, in Nancye's memory, by way of donation to the Takaka branch of St John Ambulance or to the Golden Bay Community Health.







