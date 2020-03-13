MILLER, Nancy Elizabeth

(nee Shaw):

It is with sadness we advise that Nancy, gently and gracefully, took her last breath on Thursday evening March 12, 2020. She was dearly loved by her family, her late husband Brian, children Roger and Kate, Lynette, Sally and Keith, and the late Tony, and Guy. Nancy was cherished by all of her grandchildren and loved by many. Granity was her first and much loved home which she shared with her 10 brothers and sisters and parents Harry and Lizzy Shaw. A Celebration of Life for Nancy is to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Manuka Street, Nelson, on Wednesday, March 18, at 11.00am.





