McINTYRE, Nancy Alison:
(formerly of Pukerau, Maitland, Kelvin Heights and Gore) Peacefully at Windsor Park Gore, in her 90th year, on Monday, August 12, 2019. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Rutherford (Ruddy), much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Alison and Richard Anderson (Oturehua), Ken and Susan (Queenstown), Craig and Becky (Maitland), the late Bruce, the late Rhys, and Kirsten and Andrew Meggitt (Missouri), loved and respected Nan and Grandma of Esther and Ayden, and Lucy; William, Kieran and Regan; Cameron and Jessica, Finn and Taite. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Russell and Esmae Styles, Eileen and the late Ian McIntyre, Jim and Jeanette McIntyre.
"At rest with her Lord"
A service for Nancy will be held at Waikaka Valley Presbyterian Church, corner of Waikaka Road and Morrison Road, Waikaka, on Friday, August 16, at 1.30pm then leaving for Pukerau Cemetery. Donations may be made to St John Ambulance. Messages to Craig McIntyre, Maitland, 5RD, Gore 9775.
