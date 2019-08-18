Nancy COURTNEY

COURTNEY,
Nancy Margaret:
On August 17, 2019, in her 90th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Kevin for 45 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Chris Hadfield; Kathleen and Gerry Campbell and Colleen. Loved Nana to her 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved daughter of the late Jesse Luketina and step-father Ivan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Jessie and Trevor Bishop. Nancy's Funeral will be held at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, High Street, Motueka, on Thursday, August 22, at 11.00am, followed by her interment at Motueka Cemetery.
Very sadly missed.

Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 18, 2019
