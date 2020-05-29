COPELAND,
Nancy Marion:
Mum left us on May 26, 2020, in her 85th year. Reunited with her beloved husband Ivan. Wonderful mother to Stephen and Cynthia, Sheryl and Ali, Ruth and Huup, John and Robyn and Vaughn. Adoring Bibi to Dara and Ariana, Sarah and Robert, Jasper, Summer and Daniel. Dearly loved by all the wider family, Nancy was a woman of great faith and an inspiration to so many. Close friends are invited to celebrate her life at All Saints Church, on June 6 at 12.30pm. Due to number restrictions please RSVP 0276944469. Mum loved flowers so bring yours to decorate the church.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 29, 2020