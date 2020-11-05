McHUGH, Myra Jane:
On November 4, 2020, peacefully with family; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren and Jo; Mandy and Paul Morrison. Much loved Gran of Gracie and George; Laura and Rachel; Gabrielle and Paige. Great-Gran of Bazil, Jack and Hazel. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Val, Eileen and Daphne and the late Dorothy, Mary and Charlie. Messages to 62 Cravens Road, RD3, Blenheim 7272 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Myra's life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, Blenheim, on Monday, November 9 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 5, 2020