LOCHHEAD,

Murray Blackwood:

Suddenly taken from us due to a tragic accident at his work Albany, Western Australia, on February 14, 2020; in his 65th year. Tears in our eye we wipe away but the love in our hearts is there to stay. Dearly loved husband of Cath, and loved and treasured dad and father-in-law of Joel (Brisbane), Kira and Kieran Woodmass (Levin), and Kelly Marszlek (Brisbane). Dearly loved Granddad to Liam, Alex, Ryan and Lucan Woodmass. Dearly loved son of Ngaire and Norman Lochhead, loved brother and brother-in-law of Nola and Brian Roeske (Nelson Lakes), Frazer and Sandy Lochhead (Nelson), and loved uncle of Karen, Jennifer and Yudisht, Murray, Mitchell, Taylor and Hannah, Parris and Phil, and great-uncle to Mahera, Ngaire and Brody. Loved by all his cousins. Messages to 117A Gladstone Road, Richmond 7050.



