BROWN, Murray William:
Peacefully (surrounded by his loving family) at The Wood Retirement Village, Nelson, on October 7, 2019; aged 67 years. Dearly loved son of Elsie and the late Eric (Brownie) Brown. Treasured father of Joel and Carol, Toby and Anna. Loved grandad of Zoe, Leo, Will, and Lottie. Precious brother of Wendy and Rob, Pam and John. Adored friend of Raye. Murray will be missed by all his family and friends. The family wish to acknowledge the quality of care Murray received by the wonderful staff of The Wood Retirement Village. In accordance with Murray's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 11, 2019