Murray BROWN

Guest Book
  • "Elsie, Wendy, Pam and families, so sorry to hear of..."
    - Noeleen Ramsay
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

BROWN, Murray William:
Peacefully (surrounded by his loving family) at The Wood Retirement Village, Nelson, on October 7, 2019; aged 67 years. Dearly loved son of Elsie and the late Eric (Brownie) Brown. Treasured father of Joel and Carol, Toby and Anna. Loved grandad of Zoe, Leo, Will, and Lottie. Precious brother of Wendy and Rob, Pam and John. Adored friend of Raye. Murray will be missed by all his family and friends. The family wish to acknowledge the quality of care Murray received by the wonderful staff of The Wood Retirement Village. In accordance with Murray's wishes a private family service has been held.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.