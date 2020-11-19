ALDRICH,
Muriel (nee Boyd):
Peacefully at Otumarama Rest Home in Nelson, on November 17, 2020; aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Bob for eternity. Dearly loved mum of Christine, Karyn and Suzy. Mother-in-law of Paul. Treasured grandma of Lucy and Olivia. A service to celebrate Muriel's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Saturday, November 21, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service or sent to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice Trust, PO Box 283, Nelson 7040. Messages to The Aldrich Family c/- 41 Nile Street, Nelson 7010.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 19, 2020