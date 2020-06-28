SAMUEL, Moira Wardlaw:
Passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Richard. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Gillian (Sydney), Richard and Michelle (Darwin), the late Jennifer, the late Timothy, and Jocelyn and Philip Riley (Matariki). Cherished Nana of Michael White; Jessica, Belinda, Sophie and Michael; Emma, and Matthew. Loved Great-Gran to Linkin; Lulu; Taylor, Reihana, and Manaia. A private cremation has been held, a memorial will be held at a later date, to be advised.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 28, 2020