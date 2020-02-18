MEAD, Moira (nee Brown):
On February 15, 2020, peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice after a short illness, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of Neville, loved and cherished mum of Kevin and the late Yvonne, Raewynne, and Bryce, much loved nana of Rachel and Jamie, Terry, and David; Katie, and Ross, and loved Moi Moi of Shane, Hayley, and Kurt. Loved daughter of Malvey and sister of the Brown brother's, and a dear friend to many. Messages may be addressed to Moira's Family c/- 1 Ledger Close, Richmond 7020. Following Moira's wishes a private gathering has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 18, 2020