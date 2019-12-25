Mihi TANERAU-LOVE

On Sunday, December 22, 2019, unexpectedly in Marlborough. Aged 42 years. Much-loved Mum to Kavana, Heriata, Atarangi, Anatohia, Piripi, and the late Wikitoria. Dearly missed by her siblings: Tony, Billy, Phillip, and Ana-Marie, and her Mum. Messages may be sent to 3 Bristol Lane, Riversdale, Blenheim 7201. A farewell service for Mihi will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim at 1.30pm, on Saturday, December 28, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.

Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 25, 2019
