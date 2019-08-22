RILEY,
Michelle Marie (nee Gaby):
Passed away at her home in Parapara surrounded by family on August 21, 2019, aged 57. Wonderful wife to Brent for 37 years, cherished Mum of Jessicah and Michael Win, Sam and Kasia, Olivia and Tom, and adored Gran of Bertie, Oscar and Thea. Much loved sister of Chris Gaby and sister-in-law of Julie and Bernie White, the late Ross Riley, Ginny Hope, Philip and Jocelyn Riley, Anneke Wessels. Loved daughter of the late Maurice and Dorothy Gaby and daughter-in-law of Don and Betty Riley and the late Norma Riley. A celebration of Michelle's life will be held at the Collingwood Memorial Hall on Monday, August 26 at 11.30am, all friends and family welcome.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 22, 2019