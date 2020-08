WEALLEANS, Michael:

9.10.1954 - 7.8.2019

They say time heals, but we know time just passes.

Everyday we still need to hear your voice, to see you,

To tell you what's happened over the last twelve months,

To tell you that you are so, so loved and so deeply missed.

We know that you are with us and we will keep you in our hearts forever.

We love you.

- Sonya, Nicole and Brad