Acknowledgement

WEALLEANS, Michael Paul:

Sonya, together with Nicole and Brad would like to say our very heartfelt thanks to our family and friends, and to all those who sent flowers, cards, gifts, meals, baking, for your visits and phone calls at the time of Mikes sudden death. We are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to Mikes work colleagues at Freeman Roofing, St John Ambulance and Fire Brigade responders, and NZ Police. To all who attended Mike's service, thank you, especially those who travelled to be there. Your support has been invaluable at this devastating time. Please accept this acknowledgment as a personal expression of our gratitude.



