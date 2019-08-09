Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Mike passed suddenly on August 7, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Sonya and a treasured and adored father and best mate of Nicole. An inspirational role model and father-in-law to Brad. Much loved son of the late Bevan and Pat. Friend to many.

"That man is a success - who leaves the world better than he found it;

Who has never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed to express it;

Who looked for the best in others and gave the best

he had."

We love you so much and miss you even more.

A celebration of Mike's life is to be held at Marsden House in Nelson on Monday, August 12 at 2.00pm.







Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 9, 2019

