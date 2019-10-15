O'REILLY,
Michael John (Mick):
Much loved and adored husband of Linda. The best dad in the world to Harry, and Sacha. Kindest friend of Jacinda and Louis. Treasured son of the late Harry and Marie. Most fabulous brother and brother-in-law of Sharon and Craig, Mary Ellen and David, Jane and Derek, Michael, Sarah and John. Forever wonderful uncle of Celia and Steve, Lauren and Brendan, Emmeline and Matt, Melissa and Andy, Joelle and Phil, Alicia and Allan, Nikki and Matt, Joseph, Dominic and Mia, Ben and Emma, Raff and Alfie and families. Greatly loved and missed by his many treasured cousins and friends. Michael will be farewelled in Auckland on Wednesday, October 16 at 3.30pm in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany. A second service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 1.30pm at Clyde Rugby Club with his final resting place being Clyde Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust. www.rescuehelicopter.org.nz
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 15, 2019