Acknowledgement

COZENS, Michael Roy:

Win (Phyl) and family would like to thank all family and friends for their love, support and kindness shown to them following the sudden loss of Michael. A big thanks for the phone calls, visits, cards, flowers and gifts received at this time. Special thanks to family and friends who attended Michael's afternoon tea. Also a very special thanks to the Medical Records Staff, Chaplain and all other staff at Nelson Hospital for the lovely service which took place at the Hospital Chapel. Big thanks to Andrea and other staff at Simplicity for their care and support at such a difficult time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks.



