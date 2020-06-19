COZENS,
Michael Ray (Mike):
Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Beloved son of Phyllis (Win) and the late Wilfred, and friend of the late Frederick Ives. Dearly loved brother of Linda MacGregor (Oamaru), and friend of Garth Woodcock. Loved 'Unc' of Sarah and Dallas, Kate and Paul, Ben and Rochelle, Robbie and Britt, and 'Great Unc' of Mac. The family would like to acknowledge the Medical Records Team and staff at Nelson Hospital, and all those who will remember Mike. Messages can be sent to The Cozens Family, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7040, or left at www.nelson.simplicity.co.nz/hugs-from-home/
Mike's family have gathered for a private farewell.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 19, 2020