RICHARDS, Mervyn Thomas
(Merv to those who
knew him):
Born on the West Coast on October 24, 1934. Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital on Friday, June 21, 2019, aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Ruth for 60 years; much loved father of David; younger brother of Marilyn, and Kath, and older brother of Wilson, and Lynaire; much loved uncle of his nieces and nephews; and a good friend to many. A funeral service to celebrate Mervyn's life and his antics will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2.00pm.

Published in Nelson Mail on June 23, 2019
